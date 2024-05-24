Ontic Incidents Investigations and Case Management Description

Ontic Incidents Investigations and Case Management is a platform designed for security teams to manage incidents, investigations, and cases from intake through resolution. The system provides flexible incident intake through dynamic forms, QR codes, and email, with automated triage workflows that route submissions based on severity, location, or custom logic. The platform enables one-click escalation from incidents to full investigations, maintaining linked data, attachments, tasks, and history throughout the process. It includes a collaborative workspace where teams can assign tasks, tag teammates, and leave notes within case files. Investigation capabilities include integrated research tools for searching public records, adverse media, and social platforms directly within case files. The system supports automated monitoring of persons of interest with continuous intelligence and real-time alerts. Risk assessment frameworks like WAVR-21 are built into the platform for structured risk evaluation. The platform offers no-code customization allowing teams to tailor forms, workflows, logic, and permissions without IT involvement. Access controls can be configured down to the field level for sensitive casework. Built-in dashboards and audit capabilities enable reporting and activity tracking. Mobile access allows users to submit, triage, and manage incidents from anywhere, including offline functionality. The system provides custom metrics, program insights tracking trends and response times, and reporting capabilities to demonstrate ROI and team impact.