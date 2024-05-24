Qevlar Automated Alert Investigation Logo

Qevlar Automated Alert Investigation

AI-powered automated alert investigation platform for SOC teams

Security Operations Commercial
Qevlar Automated Alert Investigation Description

Qevlar Automated Alert Investigation is a security operations platform that uses artificial intelligence to autonomously investigate security alerts without requiring predefined playbooks. The system automatically receives alerts from SIEM and EDR tools, then pulls, enriches, and analyzes data from internal and external sources to determine whether alerts are malicious or benign. The platform generates comprehensive investigation reports and provides remediation recommendations for SOC analysts to review. It operates continuously to investigate alerts 24/7, with an average investigation time of 3 minutes per alert. The system is designed to automatically close up to 80% of tickets without manual intervention. Qevlar transforms unstructured security data inputs into structured outputs, enabling SOC teams to focus on validating malicious alerts and executing suggested remediation actions. The platform targets MSSPs, enterprise SOCs, and hybrid SOC environments, aiming to reduce alert fatigue and improve analyst productivity by automating the repetitive aspects of security alert triage and investigation.

Qevlar Automated Alert Investigation is AI-powered automated alert investigation platform for SOC teams developed by Qevlar AI. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with SOAR, AI Powered Security, Threat Detection.

