Qevlar Automated Alert Investigation
AI-powered automated alert investigation platform for SOC teams
Qevlar Automated Alert Investigation
AI-powered automated alert investigation platform for SOC teams
Qevlar Automated Alert Investigation Description
Qevlar Automated Alert Investigation is a security operations platform that uses artificial intelligence to autonomously investigate security alerts without requiring predefined playbooks. The system automatically receives alerts from SIEM and EDR tools, then pulls, enriches, and analyzes data from internal and external sources to determine whether alerts are malicious or benign. The platform generates comprehensive investigation reports and provides remediation recommendations for SOC analysts to review. It operates continuously to investigate alerts 24/7, with an average investigation time of 3 minutes per alert. The system is designed to automatically close up to 80% of tickets without manual intervention. Qevlar transforms unstructured security data inputs into structured outputs, enabling SOC teams to focus on validating malicious alerts and executing suggested remediation actions. The platform targets MSSPs, enterprise SOCs, and hybrid SOC environments, aiming to reduce alert fatigue and improve analyst productivity by automating the repetitive aspects of security alert triage and investigation.
Qevlar Automated Alert Investigation FAQ
Common questions about Qevlar Automated Alert Investigation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Qevlar Automated Alert Investigation is AI-powered automated alert investigation platform for SOC teams developed by Qevlar AI. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with SOAR, AI Powered Security, Threat Detection.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox