CatchProbe Intelligence Automation Description

CatchProbe Intelligence Orchestration and Automation is a SaaS-based platform that combines multiple security capabilities into a centralized system. The platform integrates web intelligence, threat intelligence, detection, deception, and leaked data profiling services with automated response features. The platform operates as an all-in-one solution designed to reduce the need for separate hardware investments through its cloud-based delivery model. It provides automated security operations that analyze large volumes of data to identify and respond to threats, including insider threats. The system includes AI-driven capabilities for autonomous threat detection and response. Users can access web intelligence gathering, threat intelligence analysis, deception infrastructure, and leaked data profiling through a single interface. The platform offers automated workflows to reduce manual security tasks. CatchProbe delivers these capabilities through a SaaS model, eliminating on-premises hardware requirements. The platform is designed for organizations across multiple industries including telecommunications, finance, retail, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and government sectors.