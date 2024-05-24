Logpresso Maestro Logo

Logpresso Maestro

by Logpresso

SOAR platform with SIEM, UEBA, CTI, and DFIR capabilities for SOC automation

Security Operations Commercial
On-Premises|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Playbooks
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Security Operations25 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Logpresso Maestro Description

Logpresso Maestro is a security orchestration, automation and response platform that combines multiple security capabilities including SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, CTI, and DFIR solutions built on proprietary big data technology. The platform provides hundreds of pre-built automations for on-premise security devices, cloud environments, and SaaS services through an extensive playbook system. Organizations can build custom playbooks to respond to security alerts and standardize threat detection and remediation procedures. Maestro includes an app ecosystem through Logpresso Store that offers apps for various security solutions, clouds, and SaaS services, providing access to over 500 security automations. The platform aims to eliminate data silos by providing an integrated solution stack. The platform includes digital forensics investigation capabilities that allow analysts to examine forensic artifacts such as NTFS MFT, USNJRNL, EVTX files, registry hive files, and web browser history databases directly within the platform. This enables Tier 1 analysts and incident responders to collaborate on the same platform without requiring third-party tools. The solution focuses on reducing mean time to respond, standardizing security processes, and improving SOC productivity by automating tedious and repetitive tasks so analysts can focus on advanced threats.

Logpresso Maestro FAQ

Common questions about Logpresso Maestro including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Logpresso Maestro is SOAR platform with SIEM, UEBA, CTI, and DFIR capabilities for SOC automation developed by Logpresso. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Playbooks.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Perisai Agentic-AI Hyperautomation Logo
Perisai Agentic-AI Hyperautomation

AI-driven SOAR platform for automated incident response & threat detection

0
ORNA End-to-End AI Cyber Incident Response Platform Logo
ORNA End-to-End AI Cyber Incident Response Platform

AI-powered cyber incident response platform for training, orchestration & mgmt

0
BlockAPT Control Logo
BlockAPT Control

Unified SOAR platform for centralized security management and automation

0
Cynet SOAR Logo
Cynet SOAR

Built-in SOAR platform for automated threat detection, investigation & response

0
IBM QRadar SOAR Logo
IBM QRadar SOAR

SOAR platform for automating and orchestrating incident response workflows

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox