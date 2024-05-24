Logpresso Maestro Description

Logpresso Maestro is a security orchestration, automation and response platform that combines multiple security capabilities including SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, CTI, and DFIR solutions built on proprietary big data technology. The platform provides hundreds of pre-built automations for on-premise security devices, cloud environments, and SaaS services through an extensive playbook system. Organizations can build custom playbooks to respond to security alerts and standardize threat detection and remediation procedures. Maestro includes an app ecosystem through Logpresso Store that offers apps for various security solutions, clouds, and SaaS services, providing access to over 500 security automations. The platform aims to eliminate data silos by providing an integrated solution stack. The platform includes digital forensics investigation capabilities that allow analysts to examine forensic artifacts such as NTFS MFT, USNJRNL, EVTX files, registry hive files, and web browser history databases directly within the platform. This enables Tier 1 analysts and incident responders to collaborate on the same platform without requiring third-party tools. The solution focuses on reducing mean time to respond, standardizing security processes, and improving SOC productivity by automating tedious and repetitive tasks so analysts can focus on advanced threats.