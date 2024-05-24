Exaforce Exabot Triage
Alert triage platform that centralizes, enriches & deduplicates security alerts
Exaforce Exabot Triage
Alert triage platform that centralizes, enriches & deduplicates security alerts
Exaforce Exabot Triage Description
Exaforce Exabot Triage is a security alert triage platform that centralizes alerts from multiple security tools including SIEM, EDR, email security, and network security systems. The platform enriches alerts with contextual data from cloud, SaaS, AI, code, and endpoint systems to perform automated Tier 1-3 analysis. The system reduces false positives by collapsing related alerts into single findings, removing duplicates, and applying environment-aware analysis, historical analysis, and Business Context Rules to filter out benign activity. It correlates signals across IaaS, SaaS, identity, endpoints, and code to provide comprehensive context for each alert. Exabot Triage automatically builds Attack Chains by correlating related alerts across multiple security tools into end-to-end attack narratives, showing the full sequence from initial access through lateral movement to impact. Each triage outcome includes plain English rationale, key indicators, affected principals and resources, and links to logs and evidence. The platform allows customization of triage logic through custom questions tailored to specific alert types, enabling organizations to encode investigative knowledge from experienced analysts. It prioritizes alerts using business-specific context and routes work to appropriate owners to reduce mean time to investigate (MTTI).
Exaforce Exabot Triage FAQ
Common questions about Exaforce Exabot Triage including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Exaforce Exabot Triage is Alert triage platform that centralizes, enriches & deduplicates security alerts developed by Exaforce. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Triage.
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