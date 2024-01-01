Mature SIEM Environment for SOAR Implementation

Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments.
With the emergence of SOAR technologies, a mature SIEM environment is crucial for effectively connecting alerts to automated playbooks, requiring a thorough review of use cases and a mature Use Case Lifecycle Management and Use Case Framework.
Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments.
A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.
Malware allows attackers to execute Windows commands from a remote environment
Automatically configure your app to follow OWASP security patterns and principles with Nuxt Security module.
Sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) using Microsoft Sentinel trigger
Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker.