Fraud.com aiReflex
AI-powered fraud detection platform for transaction monitoring and prevention
Fraud.com aiReflex
AI-powered fraud detection platform for transaction monitoring and prevention
Fraud.com aiReflex Description
Fraud.com aiReflex is a fraud detection and prevention platform designed to identify and block fraudulent transactions in real-time across multiple channels. The platform combines machine learning algorithms with rule-based detection to assess risk and trust for account opening, login, and transactional activities. The system includes a transactional orchestration layer that integrates fraud, identity, and cyber solutions through a single API, collecting risk signals and combining them into unified risk scores. The adaptive policy engine provides a drag-and-drop rule editor that works with behavioral models to create and manage detection rules. The AI engine utilizes supervised and unsupervised machine learning models with explainable AI capabilities. It supports PMML (Predictive Model Markup Language) for importing custom models. The platform includes behavioral profiling that creates granular profiles for individuals to detect abnormal behavior patterns. Journey-time orchestration enables automation of operational tasks through a workflow editor that coordinates multiple systems for continuous risk assessment. The case management system provides investigators with a centralized view of fraud cases, incorporating threat-centric grouping that organizes alerts and events based on contextual relationships rather than individual alerts. Additional capabilities include link analysis using graph-based techniques to identify fraud rings, synthetic identities, and account takeover patterns. The platform includes sandbox simulation for testing rules and models against historical data before deployment, along with maker-checker approval controls for rule management.
Fraud.com aiReflex FAQ
Common questions about Fraud.com aiReflex including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Fraud.com aiReflex is AI-powered fraud detection platform for transaction monitoring and prevention developed by Fraud.com. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Anti Fraud.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership