Viettel SOC Platform
Unified SOC platform integrating SIEM, SOAR, NSM, EDR, and TI capabilities
Viettel SOC Platform
Unified SOC platform integrating SIEM, SOAR, NSM, EDR, and TI capabilities
Viettel SOC Platform Description
Viettel SOC Platform (VCS-SOCP) is a unified cybersecurity operations platform that consolidates multiple security solutions into a centralized management console. The platform integrates SIEM, SOAR, Network Security Monitoring (NSM), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Threat Intelligence (TI) capabilities. The platform provides real-time monitoring across endpoints, networks, applications, and user behavior through its integrated modules including CyM (SIEM), CyCir (SOAR), and aJiant (EDR). It supports automated incident response workflows with prebuilt and customizable playbooks. The architecture consists of five operational layers: Collection & Analytics Layer for log and event aggregation, Orchestration & Response Layer for automated actions, Investigation & Forensics Layer for deep-dive analysis including PCAP review and sandbox integration, Governance & Reporting Layer with dashboards and KPI/SLA tracking, and flexible deployment options. The platform supports multi-tenant management for MSSPs and large enterprises with distributed operations. It offers role-based access control, customer segmentation, and both scheduled and ad hoc reporting capabilities. Deployment models include on-premise, cloud, or hybrid configurations. The platform features open APIs for integration with third-party tools and internal systems, providing scalability without vendor lock-in.
Viettel SOC Platform FAQ
Common questions about Viettel SOC Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Viettel SOC Platform is Unified SOC platform integrating SIEM, SOAR, NSM, EDR, and TI capabilities developed by Viettel Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, EDR, Incident Response.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox