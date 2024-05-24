Viettel SOC Platform Logo

Viettel SOC Platform

Unified SOC platform integrating SIEM, SOAR, NSM, EDR, and TI capabilities

Security Operations Commercial
Viettel SOC Platform Description

Viettel SOC Platform (VCS-SOCP) is a unified cybersecurity operations platform that consolidates multiple security solutions into a centralized management console. The platform integrates SIEM, SOAR, Network Security Monitoring (NSM), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Threat Intelligence (TI) capabilities. The platform provides real-time monitoring across endpoints, networks, applications, and user behavior through its integrated modules including CyM (SIEM), CyCir (SOAR), and aJiant (EDR). It supports automated incident response workflows with prebuilt and customizable playbooks. The architecture consists of five operational layers: Collection & Analytics Layer for log and event aggregation, Orchestration & Response Layer for automated actions, Investigation & Forensics Layer for deep-dive analysis including PCAP review and sandbox integration, Governance & Reporting Layer with dashboards and KPI/SLA tracking, and flexible deployment options. The platform supports multi-tenant management for MSSPs and large enterprises with distributed operations. It offers role-based access control, customer segmentation, and both scheduled and ad hoc reporting capabilities. Deployment models include on-premise, cloud, or hybrid configurations. The platform features open APIs for integration with third-party tools and internal systems, providing scalability without vendor lock-in.

Viettel SOC Platform FAQ

Common questions about Viettel SOC Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Viettel SOC Platform is Unified SOC platform integrating SIEM, SOAR, NSM, EDR, and TI capabilities developed by Viettel Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, EDR, Incident Response.

