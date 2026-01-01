D3 Morpheus AI SOC Description

D3 Morpheus AI SOC is an AI-driven security operations platform that automates alert investigation, threat triage, and incident response workflows. The platform ingests security alerts from multiple sources across an organization's security stack and performs automated analysis to determine threat severity and context. The system provides automated alert investigation by extracting indicators of compromise (IOCs), building contextual playbooks, and performing time-based threat analysis across the full security stack. It correlates signals from different security tools to trace attack stages and identify threats while filtering out false positives. For triage operations, Morpheus analyzes alerts and generates risk scores based on full-stack context and security intelligence. The platform prioritizes incidents according to their potential impact on the organization. The system claims to achieve 100% alert coverage with 95% of alerts triaged in under 2 minutes. The remediation component provides incident summaries, chronological timelines of events, key findings, and recommended action steps. The platform operates under a human-supervised model where AI automation handles investigation and triage tasks while security analysts maintain oversight. Morpheus integrates with various security tools including SIEM, EDR, email security, cloud platforms, and network security solutions. The platform is designed to adapt to different security stacks and correlate data across multiple security products to provide comprehensive threat visibility.