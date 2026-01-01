StrangeBee TheHive Cloud Platform Logo

StrangeBee TheHive Cloud Platform

SaaS security case management platform for incident response teams

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

StrangeBee TheHive Cloud Platform Description

TheHive Cloud Platform (THCP) is a SaaS solution for security case management and incident response operations. The platform is built on TheHive and Cortex technologies and is operated by StrangeBee. The platform provides security teams with a cloud-based environment for managing security incidents and cases. It is designed for CSIRT, CERT, and SOC teams to handle incident response workflows without managing infrastructure maintenance. THCP offers a fully managed service where routine maintenance, updates, and operational tasks are handled by the vendor. The platform is available as a SaaS offering, eliminating the need for organizations to deploy and maintain on-premises infrastructure. The solution is tailored for organizations that require security case management capabilities with vendor-managed operations. It provides incident responders with tools to track, manage, and collaborate on security incidents through a centralized platform. The platform is positioned as an alternative to self-hosted deployments, offering the same core functionality as TheHive with the operational overhead managed by StrangeBee. Organizations can access the platform through a cloud-based interface without handling infrastructure provisioning, scaling, or maintenance tasks.

StrangeBee TheHive Cloud Platform FAQ

Common questions about StrangeBee TheHive Cloud Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

StrangeBee TheHive Cloud Platform is SaaS security case management platform for incident response teams developed by StrangeBee. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Case Management, Cloud Security, Collaboration.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →