StrangeBee TheHive Cloud Platform Description
TheHive Cloud Platform (THCP) is a SaaS solution for security case management and incident response operations. The platform is built on TheHive and Cortex technologies and is operated by StrangeBee. The platform provides security teams with a cloud-based environment for managing security incidents and cases. It is designed for CSIRT, CERT, and SOC teams to handle incident response workflows without managing infrastructure maintenance. THCP offers a fully managed service where routine maintenance, updates, and operational tasks are handled by the vendor. The platform is available as a SaaS offering, eliminating the need for organizations to deploy and maintain on-premises infrastructure. The solution is tailored for organizations that require security case management capabilities with vendor-managed operations. It provides incident responders with tools to track, manage, and collaborate on security incidents through a centralized platform. The platform is positioned as an alternative to self-hosted deployments, offering the same core functionality as TheHive with the operational overhead managed by StrangeBee. Organizations can access the platform through a cloud-based interface without handling infrastructure provisioning, scaling, or maintenance tasks.
StrangeBee TheHive Cloud Platform is SaaS security case management platform for incident response teams developed by StrangeBee.
