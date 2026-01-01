Lumifi ShieldVision™ Description

Lumifi ShieldVision is a security operations platform that provides investigation, reporting, and incident management capabilities. The platform includes Composer, a feature for creating and running investigations using prebuilt templates or custom queries, with options to automate investigations as part of Threat Flow workflows. The platform ingests data from multiple security technologies including SIEM, EDR, and NDR systems, and includes over 1,000 pieces of content such as searches, automated response Threat Flows, and prebuilt reports. ShieldVision supports alert management with global or per-alert exclusions and dynamic enrichment capabilities. The platform offers historical data querying capabilities, allowing analysts to examine past security events and investigate potential patterns. It includes customizable reporting with templatized reports and custom visualizations for compliance needs. ShieldVision provides multi-tenant MSP functionality with a centralized dashboard for managing multiple clients, client view access, and on-demand provisioning. Incident management features include API and webhook integration for ticketing systems and escalation capabilities to SOC teams. The platform supports flexible data ingestion methods including ride-along for alert-based data retrieval, single-point ingestion for bulk data, and hybrid approaches. It includes customizable dashboards with real-time metrics and various visualization options.