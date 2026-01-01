Lumifi ShieldVision™ Logo

Lumifi ShieldVision™

SOAR platform with investigation, automation, and incident mgmt capabilities

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Lumifi ShieldVision™ Description

Lumifi ShieldVision is a security operations platform that provides investigation, reporting, and incident management capabilities. The platform includes Composer, a feature for creating and running investigations using prebuilt templates or custom queries, with options to automate investigations as part of Threat Flow workflows. The platform ingests data from multiple security technologies including SIEM, EDR, and NDR systems, and includes over 1,000 pieces of content such as searches, automated response Threat Flows, and prebuilt reports. ShieldVision supports alert management with global or per-alert exclusions and dynamic enrichment capabilities. The platform offers historical data querying capabilities, allowing analysts to examine past security events and investigate potential patterns. It includes customizable reporting with templatized reports and custom visualizations for compliance needs. ShieldVision provides multi-tenant MSP functionality with a centralized dashboard for managing multiple clients, client view access, and on-demand provisioning. Incident management features include API and webhook integration for ticketing systems and escalation capabilities to SOC teams. The platform supports flexible data ingestion methods including ride-along for alert-based data retrieval, single-point ingestion for bulk data, and hybrid approaches. It includes customizable dashboards with real-time metrics and various visualization options.

Lumifi ShieldVision™ FAQ

Common questions about Lumifi ShieldVision™ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Lumifi ShieldVision™ is SOAR platform with investigation, automation, and incident mgmt capabilities developed by Lumifi Cyber. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, EDR, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →