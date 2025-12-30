Cycode CI/CD Security Description

Cycode CI/CD Security provides visibility and security controls across continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines. The platform monitors CI/CD environments to detect and prevent supply chain attacks targeting the software development lifecycle. The solution offers security policy enforcement for CI/CD configurations and governance controls. It provides continuous monitoring of CI pipeline activities to identify security risks and misconfigurations that could lead to supply chain compromises. The platform integrates with source control systems and CI/CD tools to provide security coverage across the software delivery pipeline. It enables security teams to maintain oversight of CI/CD security posture and enforce policies throughout the development process. Cycode CI/CD Security is part of a broader Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that addresses security concerns in modern software development environments. The solution focuses on protecting the infrastructure and processes used to build and deploy software, rather than just scanning code for vulnerabilities. The platform is designed for security teams managing complex CI/CD environments where multiple tools, pipelines, and configurations create potential attack vectors for supply chain threats.