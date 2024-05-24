UpGuard Risk Automations
Automates risk discovery, notification, and remediation across security tools
UpGuard Risk Automations
Automates risk discovery, notification, and remediation across security tools
UpGuard Risk Automations Description
UpGuard Risk Automations is a security orchestration and automation platform that connects risk management tools and data sources to automate discovery, notification, and remediation workflows. The platform integrates with over 90 security and IT tools to eliminate manual handoffs between systems. The product uses AI to filter and surface risk insights, delivering targeted alerts, reports, and updates to specific audiences through channels like Slack, Microsoft Teams, Jira, and email. It provides automated notifications and audience-specific insights to support decision-making processes. Risk Automations enables automated remediation by deploying fixes directly at the system level. The platform aims to shift security teams from reactive to proactive posture by automating risk resolution as soon as risks are discovered. The solution unifies existing security tools and data sources into a connected ecosystem, integrating with platforms including ServiceNow, Splunk, CrowdStrike, Jira, Microsoft Teams, and the UpGuard product suite. It supports workflow automation across security, IT service management, and collaboration platforms. The platform is designed to reduce manual processes in risk management workflows and provide continuous, automated security operations.
UpGuard Risk Automations FAQ
Common questions about UpGuard Risk Automations including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
UpGuard Risk Automations is Automates risk discovery, notification, and remediation across security tools developed by UpGuard. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Security Orchestration, Alerting.
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