Legato Ensemble Security Operations Platform Description

Legato Ensemble Security Operations Platform is a security operations solution that consolidates data from multiple security tools into a unified interface. The platform provides asset intelligence through CAASM integration to identify and prioritize critical assets within an organization's digital environment. The platform includes alert management capabilities that correlate alerts from different security tools to reduce false positives and help security teams focus on genuine threats. It offers real-time reporting and executive-level dashboards for security posture visibility and decision-making. Ensemble integrates with existing security tool stacks to provide centralized management without requiring replacement of current security investments. The platform accelerates threat detection and response through data correlation across integrated security tools. The solution is included with Legato Security's MDR+, EDR+, and CREM managed service offerings. It supports customizable dashboards and provides context for alert triage and prioritization. The platform aims to simplify security operations by reducing alert noise and improving operational efficiency through intelligent alert correlation and consolidated visibility across disparate security tools.