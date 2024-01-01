Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks repository contains default initial playbooks and custom functions for each Splunk SOAR instance, with content migration to Splunk's GitHub in progress. External submissions are paused until migration completion to ensure no content interruption for Splunk SOAR customers. The platform automatically links to the branch matching the running Splunk SOAR version.