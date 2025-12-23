RAD Security RAD FusionAI Core
RAD Security RAD FusionAI Core
RAD Security RAD FusionAI Core Description
RAD Security RAD FusionAI Core is a security operations platform that integrates with existing security tools to correlate signals, validate findings, and automate response actions. The platform connects to SIEMs, CNAPPs, IAM systems, vulnerability scanners, EDR tools, and other security infrastructure to aggregate data with full metadata preservation. The platform features an AI assistant called RADBot that enables natural language queries against security data, providing evidence-backed answers with full traceability. The Evidence Room component aggregates findings across tools, traces their origins, maps relationships, and links signals to relevant data, users, assets, and actions. RAD FusionAI Core includes specialized AI Workers for specific security functions: - CloudBot for mapping blast radius and fix paths for misconfigurations - VulnBot for prioritizing CVEs, linking to workloads, and filing tickets - GRCBot for aligning findings with compliance frameworks and pulling evidence The platform performs runtime verification of security signals, correlates alerts across tools, and enriches findings with context including blast radius and asset impact. It supports automated action execution through integrations with ticketing systems, messaging platforms, and other workflow tools. Setup is agentless and designed for rapid deployment. The platform maintains timestamped, source-tagged data with full metadata intact, creating an audit trail for investigations and forensic analysis.
