Swimlane Active Sensing Fabric is a component of the Swimlane Turbine platform that extends traditional SOAR capabilities through distributed big data ingestion and real-time threat response. The system ingests, enriches, and correlates data from multiple sources at cloud scale, enabling action at the point of threat inception rather than after detection and aggregation. The platform processes telemetry from various data streams including webhooks, poll requests, pub/sub, file creation, SMS messages, email messages, and IoT devices. It listens across the security ecosystem and takes immediate action directly at the source. Active Sensing Fabric includes a custom business logic enrichment layer that applies filtering, pre-processing, deduplication, and inline enrichment while executing thousands of concurrent automations. The system accommodates unique organizational processes and standards through customizable logic. The platform features webhook listeners for real-time communication with products and vendor services, and dynamic remote agents for collecting telemetry from hard-to-reach systems without complex network configurations or multiple VPNs. Data filtering capabilities reduce noise and analyst burnout by eliminating irrelevant information. Alert correlation functionality groups similar events into high-level incidents to streamline automated responses, actions, and escalations. The system aims to reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) and dwell time by acting on high-fidelity alerts without waiting for SIEM detection and aggregation processes.

Swimlane Active Sensing Fabric is Cloud-scale SOAR platform ingesting & correlating data for instant threat response developed by Swimlane. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Data Ingestion, Incident Response.

