Prophet Security Prophet AI SOC Analyst Description
Prophet AI SOC Analyst is an automated security operations tool that performs alert triage and investigation tasks. The system analyzes incoming security alerts by extracting key artifacts, classifying them, and creating investigation plans that mirror the approach of Tier-1 and Tier-2 analysts. The tool retrieves and correlates information from multiple data sources including SIEMs, security data lakes, security tools, and object storage systems. It executes investigation plans by gathering context across these sources to determine whether alerts are true positives or false positives. After completing investigations, the system assigns severity levels based on findings, prioritizes critical alerts, and provides remediation steps. It deduplicates related alerts to reduce redundant work. The platform includes a "Dig Deeper" capability that allows analysts to ask additional questions about investigations. Prophet AI adapts through analyst feedback provided during onboarding or during specific investigations. The system integrates with collaboration tools and case management platforms to fit into existing workflows. The platform includes a dashboard for SOC managers that displays metrics such as alert dwell time, mean time to investigate, and mean time to resolve. It also identifies noisy and ineffective alerts to support detection engineering teams with alert tuning and optimization. Setup requires read-only access to 2-3 data sources and can be completed in 30 minutes or less.
Prophet Security Prophet AI SOC Analyst is AI-powered SOC analyst that automates alert triage and investigation developed by Prophet Security.
