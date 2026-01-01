Gurucul AI SOC Analyst
AI-powered autonomous SOC analyst for alert triage, investigation, and response
Gurucul AI SOC Analyst Description
Gurucul AI SOC Analyst is an autonomous virtual L1 analyst that automates alert triage, investigation, and response processes within security operations centers. The system operates continuously to collect, extract, and classify details from security alerts, performing risk prioritization and contextual enrichment. The product analyzes alerts from multiple security sources including SIEM, EDR, CSPM, CNAPP, IAM, email, and DLP systems. It automates the investigation workflow by gathering evidence, performing triage, and making escalation decisions based on risk scoring and contextual analysis. The system provides automated remediation capabilities and can close, remediate, or escalate alerts to L2/L3 analysts as needed. It includes collaboration features that deliver plain-language threat intelligence and recommendations to human analysts. All actions are documented with supporting evidence for compliance and audit purposes. The AI SOC Analyst can be deployed as a standalone solution or integrated with Gurucul's REVEAL Platform. It is designed to work with existing security infrastructure and data lakes without requiring vendor lock-in. The system incorporates human-in-the-middle feedback loops to improve accuracy and reduce false positives. According to the vendor, the solution can reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) by 83% and cut investigation times in half while reducing false positives by up to 70%.
