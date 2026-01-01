Fraud.com fcase Fraud Orchestration
Fraud orchestration platform for financial institutions
Fraud.com fcase Fraud Orchestration Description
fcase is a fraud orchestration platform designed for financial institutions to centralize fraud operations and risk management. The platform connects fraud tools and related systems to create a unified view across anti-fraud, cyber, customer services, and other departments. The solution provides centralized fraud automation that manages customer journeys in real-time by delivering permit, block, manual check, or trust evaluation decisions based on combined threat assessment rather than individual risks. It forms a continuous and adaptive risk and trust assessment across the entire fraud and risk enterprise. fcase includes centralized case management capabilities that create a common investigation platform across point systems including anti-fraud and cyber tools. The platform conducts research and presents results automatically by threat type to improve investigation accuracy and operational efficiency. The platform offers centralized fraud reporting that enables users to create reports based on any orchestrated data criteria. It includes PSD2 fraud reporting as standard and provides compliance reporting capabilities through a common fraud and risk framework. Additional capabilities include fraud storyboards for investigation visualization, data orchestration to unite fraud, transactional and customer care systems, intelligent alert assignment, third-party plugin integration, orchestrated fraud rules, and APIs for enterprise-wide integration. The platform includes smart loopback functionality to feedback fraud results to downstream fraud prevention systems for machine learning purposes. fcase supports multiple deployment methods including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid configurations.
Fraud.com fcase Fraud Orchestration is Fraud orchestration platform for financial institutions developed by Fraud.com. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Automation, Case Management.
