Fraud.com fcase Fraud Orchestration Logo

Fraud.com fcase Fraud Orchestration

Fraud orchestration platform for financial institutions

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Fraud.com fcase Fraud Orchestration Description

fcase is a fraud orchestration platform designed for financial institutions to centralize fraud operations and risk management. The platform connects fraud tools and related systems to create a unified view across anti-fraud, cyber, customer services, and other departments. The solution provides centralized fraud automation that manages customer journeys in real-time by delivering permit, block, manual check, or trust evaluation decisions based on combined threat assessment rather than individual risks. It forms a continuous and adaptive risk and trust assessment across the entire fraud and risk enterprise. fcase includes centralized case management capabilities that create a common investigation platform across point systems including anti-fraud and cyber tools. The platform conducts research and presents results automatically by threat type to improve investigation accuracy and operational efficiency. The platform offers centralized fraud reporting that enables users to create reports based on any orchestrated data criteria. It includes PSD2 fraud reporting as standard and provides compliance reporting capabilities through a common fraud and risk framework. Additional capabilities include fraud storyboards for investigation visualization, data orchestration to unite fraud, transactional and customer care systems, intelligent alert assignment, third-party plugin integration, orchestrated fraud rules, and APIs for enterprise-wide integration. The platform includes smart loopback functionality to feedback fraud results to downstream fraud prevention systems for machine learning purposes. fcase supports multiple deployment methods including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid configurations.

Fraud.com fcase Fraud Orchestration FAQ

Common questions about Fraud.com fcase Fraud Orchestration including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Fraud.com fcase Fraud Orchestration is Fraud orchestration platform for financial institutions developed by Fraud.com. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Automation, Case Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →