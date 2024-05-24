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Intezer AI SOC

by Intezer

AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage and investigation

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Security OrchestrationAi Soc
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Intezer AI SOC Description

Intezer AI SOC is an automated security operations platform that combines agentic AI with forensic analysis capabilities to triage and investigate security alerts across multiple domains. The platform provides 24/7 coverage for endpoint, identity, phishing, network, and cloud alerts. The system integrates with security tools to ingest alerts and performs automated investigations using multiple techniques including endpoint forensics, reverse engineering, network artifact analysis, sandboxing, and static analysis. It collects and analyzes files, processes, logs, command lines, and memory images from endpoints, performs queries against identity provider data, parses email data and scans attachments for phishing analysis, and analyzes network indicators like IPs and URLs. The platform uses a combination of proprietary and commercial AI models alongside deterministic forensic methods to make triage decisions. It automatically resolves false positives and escalates alerts requiring human attention, with the stated goal of escalating less than 4% of total alerts. Investigation results and recommended actions are pushed back to integrated security tools. For identity alerts, the system queries identity provider data, reviews threat intelligence context, and can contact users for feedback. For phishing, it uses language models to detect common tactics and provides verdicts with classifications. The platform maintains transparency in its triage logic and allows analysts to review or override decisions. Remediation actions can be automated with explicit human approval, and the system includes continuous improvement through user feedback and internal quality assurance processes.

Intezer AI SOC FAQ

Common questions about Intezer AI SOC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Intezer AI SOC is AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage and investigation developed by Intezer. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Security Orchestration, AI SOC.

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