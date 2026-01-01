Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX
Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce
Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX Description
Cortex AgentiX is an agentic AI and automation platform designed for security operations. The platform enables organizations to build, deploy, and govern AI agent workforces for security operations center (SOC) functions. The platform is built on the Cortex Extended Data Lake (XDL), which serves as a unified data foundation for security operations. The data lake collects and normalizes security data from multiple sources including endpoints, network and SASE, cloud, identity, exposure and attack surface management, and code-to-cloud environments. Cortex AgentiX is part of the broader Cortex platform that includes multiple security capabilities organized into "peacetime" and "wartime" functions. Peacetime capabilities include exposure management, application security, and cloud security. Wartime capabilities include SOC transformation, endpoint protection, and email security. The platform integrates with the Cortex product suite including Cortex XSIAM for AI-driven SOC operations, Cortex XDR for endpoint security, Cortex XSOAR for incident response automation with prebuilt playbooks, Cortex Xpanse for attack surface management, Cortex Exposure Management for vulnerability prioritization, and Cortex Advanced Email Security for email threat protection. The platform supports data ingestion from first-party and third-party sources across the security ecosystem, providing a centralized approach to security operations management.
