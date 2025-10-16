Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Logo

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR

SOAR platform for orchestrating security products and automating SOC tasks

Security Operations
Commercial
Cortex XSOAR is a Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform designed to help Security Operations Centers (SOCs) standardize and automate incident response processes. The platform orchestrates across security products to enable faster response times and increased team productivity. The platform provides integration capabilities with security and non-security technologies to streamline end-to-end incident response workflows. It allows security teams to automate tasks across multiple products while maintaining human oversight and interaction throughout the process. Cortex XSOAR includes a marketplace with access to integrations and content. The platform supports workflow automation for incident response lifecycle management and enables SOC teams to create scenarios that integrate various products and services. The platform is designed for enterprise SOC environments and provides capabilities for standardizing security operations processes. It offers a development environment with documentation and resources for customers, developers, and partners to build integrations and extend functionality. Cortex XSOAR maintains a partner ecosystem with over 750 integrations and serves customers across 150+ locations in multiple industries. The platform includes community support through Slack channels and provides access to use cases for incident response scenarios.

