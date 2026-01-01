CybrHawk Hyper Automation Description

CybrHawk Hyper Automation is a security automation platform that applies AI and machine learning to accelerate cybersecurity operations. The platform automates detection, response, and remediation processes across the security lifecycle. The solution integrates automation capabilities into security workflows to reduce manual intervention in threat detection and incident response activities. It uses intelligent automation to process security events and coordinate response actions. The platform is positioned as part of CybrHawk's broader security operations ecosystem, which includes SIEM, XDR, NDR, and cloud detection capabilities. Hyper Automation serves as an automation layer that works across these security functions. The product targets organizations seeking to reduce response times and operational overhead in their security operations centers. It addresses the challenge of managing increasing volumes of security alerts and threats through automated workflows. CybrHawk Hyper Automation is also referred to as "CybrHawk Hyper Ops" within the company's platform offerings. The solution aims to transform traditional manual security processes into automated, AI-driven operations.