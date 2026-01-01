CybrHawk Hyper Automation Logo

CybrHawk Hyper Automation

AI-driven automation platform for accelerating cyber defense operations

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CybrHawk Hyper Automation Description

CybrHawk Hyper Automation is a security automation platform that applies AI and machine learning to accelerate cybersecurity operations. The platform automates detection, response, and remediation processes across the security lifecycle. The solution integrates automation capabilities into security workflows to reduce manual intervention in threat detection and incident response activities. It uses intelligent automation to process security events and coordinate response actions. The platform is positioned as part of CybrHawk's broader security operations ecosystem, which includes SIEM, XDR, NDR, and cloud detection capabilities. Hyper Automation serves as an automation layer that works across these security functions. The product targets organizations seeking to reduce response times and operational overhead in their security operations centers. It addresses the challenge of managing increasing volumes of security alerts and threats through automated workflows. CybrHawk Hyper Automation is also referred to as "CybrHawk Hyper Ops" within the company's platform offerings. The solution aims to transform traditional manual security processes into automated, AI-driven operations.

CybrHawk Hyper Automation FAQ

Common questions about CybrHawk Hyper Automation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CybrHawk Hyper Automation is AI-driven automation platform for accelerating cyber defense operations developed by CybrHawk. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →