GenAI assistant for SOC teams to detect, analyze, and respond to incidents

GAIA is a generative AI assistant integrated into Gatewatcher's NDR platform that assists Security Operations Center (SOC) teams with incident detection, qualification, analysis, and response. The product consolidates multi-source information related to security alerts and provides simplified explanations of complex alerts to help analysts understand threats more quickly. GAIA accelerates incident remediation by providing instant access to information needed for rapid response through existing security solutions. The assistant operates on controlled, qualified sources to reduce hallucinations and deviations common in AI systems. Data protection is built into the platform to secure user information and queries. The product integrates with Gatewatcher's NDR, CTI, TAP, and Deep Visibility products to enhance analyst capabilities. GAIA provides intelligent task distribution and synthesized responses to improve investigation workflows. The assistant generates remediation recommendations and best practices based on alert context. GAIA is designed for IT and OT environments and supports use cases including cloud threat detection, combining NDR with threat intelligence, identifying zero-day threats, improving mean time to respond (MTTR), and strengthening existing security tools like EDR systems.

Gatewatcher GAIA is GenAI assistant for SOC teams to detect, analyze, and respond to incidents developed by Gatewatcher. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Generative AI.

