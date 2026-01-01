ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows Description

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows is a security orchestration, automation, and response platform integrated natively within the GreyMatter security operations platform. The product automates threat detection, containment, investigation, and response workflows without requiring separate tools or installations. The platform provides a no-code, click-to-add editor for building custom automation workflows without scripting requirements. Users can create tailored workflows ranging from basic triage tasks to complex response playbooks. Pre-built templates and playbooks are available for immediate implementation, designed to execute actions across multiple security tools simultaneously. GreyMatter Workflows orchestrates actions across existing security infrastructure including EDR, SIEM, cloud platforms, identity systems, and ticketing tools. The platform includes native data normalization capabilities that allow workflows to adapt when organizations change their technology stack without requiring playbook rewrites or response logic modifications. The product supports multi-tool response actions such as endpoint isolation, account disablement, and threat neutralization through single workflows. Integration with communication platforms enables coordination between security operations, IT, and business teams. The platform aims to reduce response times and operational overhead by consolidating fragmented security operations into unified automation workflows.