AI agent that autonomously investigates, triages, and responds to security alerts

Simbian AI SOC Agent is an autonomous security operations platform that investigates security alerts and incidents without human intervention. The agent operates 24/7 to collect evidence from connected security tools and environments, examining observables linked to each alert. The system categorizes analyzed alerts as true or false positives and assigns severity levels based on business impact. Each investigation includes a confidence rating regardless of alert type or incident complexity. The agent provides verdict and reasoning for its determinations. For response capabilities, the platform generates actionable response plans that support automated actions. It collects insights after each investigation to help prevent future incidents and does not require predefined playbooks. The agent integrates via API connections with EDR, SIEM, NDR, cloud platforms, and identity providers without requiring PowerShell access or endpoint agents. It correlates intelligence across multiple connected tools and environments from a single agent deployment. Deployment options include SaaS or on-premises configurations. The platform is designed for enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs) and managed detection and response (MDR) providers. According to the vendor, the system achieves 92% autonomous resolution rate.

Simbian AI SOC Agent is AI agent that autonomously investigates, triages, and responds to security alerts developed by Simbian. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Incident Response.

