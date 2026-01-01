Simbian AI SOC Agent
AI agent that autonomously investigates, triages, and responds to security alerts
Simbian AI SOC Agent
AI agent that autonomously investigates, triages, and responds to security alerts
Simbian AI SOC Agent Description
Simbian AI SOC Agent is an autonomous security operations platform that investigates security alerts and incidents without human intervention. The agent operates 24/7 to collect evidence from connected security tools and environments, examining observables linked to each alert. The system categorizes analyzed alerts as true or false positives and assigns severity levels based on business impact. Each investigation includes a confidence rating regardless of alert type or incident complexity. The agent provides verdict and reasoning for its determinations. For response capabilities, the platform generates actionable response plans that support automated actions. It collects insights after each investigation to help prevent future incidents and does not require predefined playbooks. The agent integrates via API connections with EDR, SIEM, NDR, cloud platforms, and identity providers without requiring PowerShell access or endpoint agents. It correlates intelligence across multiple connected tools and environments from a single agent deployment. Deployment options include SaaS or on-premises configurations. The platform is designed for enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs) and managed detection and response (MDR) providers. According to the vendor, the system achieves 92% autonomous resolution rate.
Simbian AI SOC Agent FAQ
Common questions about Simbian AI SOC Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Simbian AI SOC Agent is AI agent that autonomously investigates, triages, and responds to security alerts developed by Simbian. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Incident Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership