BitLyft AIR®
Automated incident response platform for Microsoft 365 and identity systems
BitLyft AIR®
Automated incident response platform for Microsoft 365 and identity systems
BitLyft AIR® Description
BitLyft AIR is a security orchestration automation and response platform designed to automate incident response workflows for Microsoft 365 and identity environments. The platform operates as an agentless, serverless solution that ingests alerts from multiple sources and executes automated containment and remediation actions through API integrations. The platform provides real-time alert ingestion from Microsoft 365, Graylog, identity systems, and Google Workspace. It performs AI-assisted triage and investigation to prioritize and enrich alerts, analyze context, and surface insights. Automated containment and remediation actions are executed through Microsoft Graph API, including account suspension, session revocation, and resource isolation. BitLyft AIR includes a no-code automation builder that allows users to create and modify workflows without scripting. The platform provides case management capabilities with full audit trails of actions, automation runs, and decision paths for compliance and governance requirements. Alert mapping to automated actions can be configured in minutes. The platform is built on a serverless architecture that requires no agent installation or infrastructure maintenance. It provides over 20 Graph API actions for Microsoft 365 remediation. The system is designed to reduce mean time to respond by automating repetitive security tasks and eliminating manual triage processes.
BitLyft AIR® FAQ
Common questions about BitLyft AIR® including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
BitLyft AIR® is Automated incident response platform for Microsoft 365 and identity systems developed by BitLyft. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Case Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership