BitLyft AIR® Description

BitLyft AIR is a security orchestration automation and response platform designed to automate incident response workflows for Microsoft 365 and identity environments. The platform operates as an agentless, serverless solution that ingests alerts from multiple sources and executes automated containment and remediation actions through API integrations. The platform provides real-time alert ingestion from Microsoft 365, Graylog, identity systems, and Google Workspace. It performs AI-assisted triage and investigation to prioritize and enrich alerts, analyze context, and surface insights. Automated containment and remediation actions are executed through Microsoft Graph API, including account suspension, session revocation, and resource isolation. BitLyft AIR includes a no-code automation builder that allows users to create and modify workflows without scripting. The platform provides case management capabilities with full audit trails of actions, automation runs, and decision paths for compliance and governance requirements. Alert mapping to automated actions can be configured in minutes. The platform is built on a serverless architecture that requires no agent installation or infrastructure maintenance. It provides over 20 Graph API actions for Microsoft 365 remediation. The system is designed to reduce mean time to respond by automating repetitive security tasks and eliminating manual triage processes.