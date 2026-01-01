BitLyft AIR® Logo

BitLyft AIR®

Automated incident response platform for Microsoft 365 and identity systems

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

BitLyft AIR® Description

BitLyft AIR is a security orchestration automation and response platform designed to automate incident response workflows for Microsoft 365 and identity environments. The platform operates as an agentless, serverless solution that ingests alerts from multiple sources and executes automated containment and remediation actions through API integrations. The platform provides real-time alert ingestion from Microsoft 365, Graylog, identity systems, and Google Workspace. It performs AI-assisted triage and investigation to prioritize and enrich alerts, analyze context, and surface insights. Automated containment and remediation actions are executed through Microsoft Graph API, including account suspension, session revocation, and resource isolation. BitLyft AIR includes a no-code automation builder that allows users to create and modify workflows without scripting. The platform provides case management capabilities with full audit trails of actions, automation runs, and decision paths for compliance and governance requirements. Alert mapping to automated actions can be configured in minutes. The platform is built on a serverless architecture that requires no agent installation or infrastructure maintenance. It provides over 20 Graph API actions for Microsoft 365 remediation. The system is designed to reduce mean time to respond by automating repetitive security tasks and eliminating manual triage processes.

BitLyft AIR® FAQ

Common questions about BitLyft AIR® including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BitLyft AIR® is Automated incident response platform for Microsoft 365 and identity systems developed by BitLyft. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Case Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →