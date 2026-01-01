Swimlane SOC Automation Solution Description

Swimlane SOC Automation Solution is a security operations center automation platform built on the Turbine AI automation platform. The solution provides turnkey applications for common SOC workflows including alert management, phishing triage, case management, and threat intelligence. The SOC Alert Management component ingests alerts from SIEM, EDR, and XDR tools for autonomous enrichment, correlation, and automated triage. The Phishing Triage Automation application ingests, enriches, and summarizes reported phishing emails from email security tools. The Case and Incident Management application includes over 100 fields for tracking incidents from escalation to resolution, with features such as case status tracking, MITRE ATT&CK phase mapping, and AI-driven next steps. The Threat Intelligence Management application enriches and normalizes indicators of compromise from multiple sources. The solution includes pre-built playbooks, applications, and dashboards designed to integrate with existing security tools. It provides centralized visibility across SOC operations and supports multi-vendor environments. The platform is designed to reduce alert volume and improve analyst efficiency through automation of repetitive security operations tasks.