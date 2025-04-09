Swimlane Turbine is a security hyperautomation platform designed to enhance security operations through AI-driven automation. The platform features a low-code canvas for building security automation workflows without extensive coding knowledge. It includes Hero AI, an agentic AI companion that assists security teams with complex questions and operational tasks. Turbine offers case management capabilities for incident response with customizable fields and workflows. The platform provides integration capabilities with various security tools through its marketplace of connectors, allowing teams to automate across different security systems. Key components include: - Autonomous integrations with APIs and security tools - Active Sensing Fabric for extended visibility - Customizable dashboards and reporting for security metrics - Cloud-native architecture for scalability - Pre-built playbooks for common security scenarios The platform supports multiple security functions including SOC operations, vulnerability management, phishing response, incident response, threat hunting, and compliance audits. It's designed to help security teams handle alert fatigue, connect siloed security tools, and automate routine security tasks. Swimlane Turbine can be deployed for enterprise security teams or as a platform for MSSPs to deliver managed security services.
