SonicWall Unified Management Description

SonicWall Unified Management is a centralized management platform designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). The platform provides a single console interface for managing multiple SonicWall security products across multi-tenant environments. The platform consolidates security alerts from various SonicWall products into one unified view, enabling real-time monitoring and response across the entire security stack. It supports management of firewalls, Capture Client endpoint protection, network switches, SonicWave access points, Managed Detection and Response services, and Cloud Secure Edge solutions. SonicWall Unified Management includes SAMI (SonicWall AI for Monitoring and Insight), an AI-powered assistant that helps streamline repetitive tasks, provides actionable insights, and offers best practice guidance through a conversational interface. SAMI can answer queries about device status, updates, and configuration recommendations. The platform addresses common MSP challenges including alert correlation across multiple management platforms, client onboarding, license renewal management, and deployment tracking. It operates across cloud, network, and endpoint environments, providing visibility and control over the complete security infrastructure for multiple clients from a single interface. Formerly known as SonicPlatform, the solution focuses on reducing operational complexity and improving efficiency for service providers managing security operations for multiple organizations.