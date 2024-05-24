NETSCOUT nGenius Decryption Appliance Description

The nGenius Decryption Appliance (nDA) is a purpose-built hardware appliance that decrypts TLS/SSL and SSH encrypted traffic to enable visibility for security and service assurance tools. The appliance supports both active inline and passive out-of-band deployment configurations, processing up to 40 Gbps of bidirectional traffic. The solution addresses security blind spots created by encrypted traffic by decrypting data streams and forwarding clear traffic to downstream security monitoring systems. It incorporates hardware-accelerated decryption processing to maintain line-rate performance without introducing bottlenecks or variable latency. The appliance supports tool-chaining configurations where multiple security monitoring systems can be placed in a customizable virtual chain. Each system in the chain receives only relevant traffic, reducing port requirements by 50 percent and increasing operational efficiency. Policy-based decryption management enables organizations to maintain data privacy and compliance requirements while gaining visibility into encrypted traffic. The solution supports the latest TLS and SSH versions and encryption algorithms to ensure compatibility with current security standards. The appliance integrates with packet flow switches and packet brokers to provide comprehensive network visibility infrastructure for enterprise and service provider environments.