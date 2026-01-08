AlgoSec Horizon Platform
App-centric security mgmt platform for hybrid network environments
AlgoSec Horizon Platform
App-centric security mgmt platform for hybrid network environments
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if AlgoSec Horizon Platform is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
AlgoSec Horizon Platform Description
AlgoSec Horizon Platform is an application-centric security management platform designed for hybrid network environments spanning datacenters and multi-cloud infrastructures. The platform unifies security management across on-premises and cloud environments to manage application connectivity, security policies, and compliance. The platform provides visibility into application dependencies and traffic flows across the hybrid network infrastructure. It maps network security risks to specific applications and enables automated security policy changes for application connectivity. The system supports both datacenter security through AlgoSec Security Management Suite (ASMS) and cloud security through AlgoSec Cloud Enterprise (ACE). The platform includes compliance management capabilities that identify and resolve compliance gaps across cloud and datacenter environments. It maintains application-centric compliance monitoring and enables risk prioritization based on business context. The system integrates with various infrastructure components including cloud/SDN platforms, ITSM systems, network and security devices, DevOps/automation tools, SIEM/SOAR platforms, micro-segmentation solutions, vulnerability scanners, and chat solutions. AlgoSec Horizon Platform aims to reduce the time required for application delivery by automating connectivity changes and providing holistic coverage across the entire network estate. The platform has been in operation since 2004 and serves over 2,200 organizations.
AlgoSec Horizon Platform FAQ
Common questions about AlgoSec Horizon Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
AlgoSec Horizon Platform is App-centric security mgmt platform for hybrid network environments developed by AlgoSec. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership