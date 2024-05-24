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BlinkOps Agentic Automation

by Blink

AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Security Orchestration
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BlinkOps Agentic Automation Description

BlinkOps Agentic Automation is a security orchestration, automation, and response platform that combines AI agent reasoning capabilities with deterministic workflow execution. The platform enables security teams to automate security operations tasks by moving from concept to implementation rapidly. The system provides granular control over automated processes while leveraging AI agents to handle complex decision-making tasks. It integrates with over 30,000 built-in integrations across security, cloud, collaboration, and IT infrastructure tools. The platform is designed to help security operations teams scale their automation efforts by combining the flexibility of AI-driven agents with the reliability of traditional workflow automation. This hybrid approach allows teams to automate both routine tasks and more complex security operations that require contextual reasoning. BlinkOps Agentic Automation supports integration with major security platforms including endpoint detection and response tools, cloud security platforms, SIEM systems, identity management solutions, and various collaboration and ticketing systems. The platform aims to reduce manual security operations work through automated response and orchestration capabilities.

BlinkOps Agentic Automation FAQ

Common questions about BlinkOps Agentic Automation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BlinkOps Agentic Automation is AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows developed by Blink. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Security Orchestration.

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