JFrog Pipelines Description

JFrog Pipelines is a CI/CD automation platform that has been sunset by JFrog as the company focuses on other initiatives. The product was designed to enable automated and secure continuous integration and continuous delivery workflows. The platform was part of the JFrog ecosystem with Artifactory at its core, providing capabilities for software delivery automation. While JFrog Pipelines itself is no longer actively developed, JFrog continues to support CI/CD automation through the broader JFrog Platform and integrations with external CI/CD solutions. JFrog maintains integrations with popular CI/CD platforms to enable automated software delivery workflows. The company has established a strategic integration with GitHub Actions to provide seamless experiences across the software supply chain. JFrog also offers universal integrations with various CI/CD solutions in the market. The sunset of JFrog Pipelines reflects a strategic shift where JFrog focuses on enabling CI/CD through platform integrations rather than maintaining a standalone pipeline product. Users are directed to leverage the JFrog Platform with Artifactory for their CI/CD automation needs, combined with integrations to their preferred CI/CD tools.