BlockAPT Platform Description
BlockAPT Platform is a centralized security management and orchestration platform designed to provide unified visibility and control across disparate security tools. The platform operates on a vendor-agnostic architecture aligned with Cyber Security Mesh Architecture principles, enabling interoperability across different security solutions. The platform provides real-time analytics through customizable dashboards that consolidate data from multiple security tools into a single interface. It includes AI-powered automation capabilities for threat detection, response, and remediation workflows. The system supports automated playbooks for incident response and threat blocking. BlockAPT includes quantum-secure VPN technology designed to protect data in motion and at rest against next-generation threats. The platform offers automated cloud migration and orchestration capabilities for security deployments. Key operational capabilities include centralized security event monitoring, automated alert correlation and prioritization, threat intelligence integration, and compliance reporting automation. The platform supports role-based access control for change management and policy enforcement. The solution is available as both on-premise and SaaS deployment models, with the SaaS version available through Google Cloud Marketplace. It provides network segmentation capabilities, vulnerability management workflows, and integration points for connecting existing security infrastructure.
