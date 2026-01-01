Perisai Agentic-AI Hyperautomation Description

Perisai Agentic-AI Hyperautomation is a security orchestration, automation, and response platform that uses agentic AI to automate cybersecurity incident response workflows. The platform addresses the four key phases of incident response: triage, investigation, containment, and remediation. During triage, the system analyzes incoming alerts, correlates context from multiple sources, extracts artifacts, and scores risk to surface high-confidence threats while filtering noise. In the investigation phase, it dynamically builds investigation paths, maps relationships, enriches data with threat intelligence, and simulates analyst reasoning to distinguish true positives from false positives. For containment and remediation, the platform triggers automated playbooks to isolate endpoints, block malicious IPs and domains, or disable compromised accounts with minimal human intervention. The system includes an AI assistant that converts security processes into structured, editable playbooks by generating tasks, workflows, SOPs, and visual representations. The platform integrates with existing security tools including EDR, SIEM, XDR, and network visibility monitoring systems. It is designed for organizations across banking, government, healthcare, retail, technology, and manufacturing sectors to reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) to security incidents.