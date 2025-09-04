Endian Network Logo

20 September 2025
Endian Network is a centralized management platform designed for organizations using Endian security devices and infrastructure. The platform provides lifecycle management capabilities for monitoring device status, software updates, subscription renewals, and license management across the entire Endian ecosystem. The tool offers partner and organization management features that allow administrators to coordinate relationships between partners, customers, and end users through role definition and centralized communication. It includes automated software update and upgrade functionality to ensure all Endian devices receive the latest security patches and features from a single interface. Security subscription management is integrated into the platform, enabling organizations to maintain active security services and compliance across their infrastructure. The system provides usage and business metrics through real-time visibility into network operations, allowing administrators to identify potential issues before they become critical problems. The platform supports both IT and OT environments, with particular focus on industrial security applications. It includes compliance features for standards such as GDPR, IEC 62443, and NIS2. The tool is designed to work with Endian's security gateway products, UTM appliances, and endpoint connectivity solutions.

