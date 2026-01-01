IBM QRadar SOAR Description

IBM QRadar SOAR is a security orchestration, automation and response platform designed to optimize security operations center efficiency and incident response processes. The platform provides automated workflows for correlation, enrichment, investigation and case prioritization of security incidents. The solution features a Playbook Designer with an intuitive interface that enables security analysts to build dynamic playbooks that adapt to changing incident conditions. These playbooks can be customized to work with existing response workflows and automate responses for high-fidelity alerts. QRadar SOAR includes case management capabilities with time-stamping of key actions to support incident response documentation. The platform offers Breach Response functionality that integrates privacy reporting tasks into incident response playbooks, supporting over 180 global privacy and data breach regulations. This enables collaboration between security, privacy, HR and legal teams. The platform provides a broad ecosystem of integrations to orchestrate responses across existing security tools. It includes out-of-the-box playbooks alongside customizable workflows that can be tailored to specific organizational use cases. The solution aims to help organizations identify real incidents, eliminate false positives, and reduce incident response time through automation.