Security case management platform for SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs

TheHive is a security case management platform designed for Security Operations Centers (SOCs), Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), and Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRTs). The platform provides incident response capabilities with case management functionality for tracking and managing security incidents. The product is offered in two deployment models: an on-premises version and a cloud-based platform. TheHive integrates with Cortex, an automation engine that enables automated response actions and analysis tasks. The platform provides threat visibility and enables security teams to collaborate on incident response activities. It supports case tracking, task management, and documentation of security incidents throughout the investigation lifecycle. TheHive is developed and maintained by StrangeBee and is used by organizations across various industries including financial services, technology, and manufacturing sectors. The platform serves as a centralized system for managing security cases and coordinating incident response workflows across security teams.

StrangeBee TheHive is Security case management platform for SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs developed by StrangeBee. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Case Management, Collaboration.

