StrangeBee TheHive
Security case management platform for SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs
StrangeBee TheHive
Security case management platform for SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs
StrangeBee TheHive Description
TheHive is a security case management platform designed for Security Operations Centers (SOCs), Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), and Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRTs). The platform provides incident response capabilities with case management functionality for tracking and managing security incidents. The product is offered in two deployment models: an on-premises version and a cloud-based platform. TheHive integrates with Cortex, an automation engine that enables automated response actions and analysis tasks. The platform provides threat visibility and enables security teams to collaborate on incident response activities. It supports case tracking, task management, and documentation of security incidents throughout the investigation lifecycle. TheHive is developed and maintained by StrangeBee and is used by organizations across various industries including financial services, technology, and manufacturing sectors. The platform serves as a centralized system for managing security cases and coordinating incident response workflows across security teams.
StrangeBee TheHive FAQ
Common questions about StrangeBee TheHive including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
StrangeBee TheHive is Security case management platform for SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs developed by StrangeBee. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Case Management, Collaboration.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership