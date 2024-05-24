SecureVisio SOAR Description

SecureVisio SOAR is a Security Orchestration, Automation and Response solution designed to automate incident management and response processes. The platform provides a unified graphic console that consolidates tools and information needed for incident handling. The solution organizes incident management processes through workflow stages that align with applicable standards, including ISO/IEC 27035. It supports interactive incident handling and IT security planning by combining business and technical security features. SecureVisio SOAR uses playbooks to automatically launch tools and acquire data from external sources. The platform includes ready-to-use responses for various incident types, including capabilities for removing cybercriminals from internal systems. The solution is designed to help organizations and Security Operations Centers handle security incidents, plan IT security operations, and maintain business resilience. It focuses on business-critical processes and supports the design and auditing of technical security measures that align with business needs and legal requirements.