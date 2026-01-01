Tines AI-driven SOC
AI-driven workflow automation platform for SOC operations and security tasks
Tines AI-driven SOC
AI-driven workflow automation platform for SOC operations and security tasks
Tines AI-driven SOC Description
Tines is a workflow automation platform designed for security operations centers and IT teams. The platform provides capabilities for building automated workflows through a visual interface called Storyboard, enabling teams to integrate various security tools and automate repetitive tasks. The platform includes Cases, a case management system for tracking and managing security incidents with metrics like time to detect (TTD) and time to respond (TTR). It features Workbench, an AI copilot that allows users to interact with workflows through natural language commands for tasks such as password resets and employee lookups. Tines supports the creation of AI agents that can be integrated into workflows. The platform is designed to work across security operations, IT operations, and other organizational functions. It provides a no-code/low-code environment that allows non-developers to build automation workflows. The system integrates with existing security tools and infrastructure, allowing organizations to maintain their current toolset while adding automation capabilities. Workflows can be customized to meet specific organizational needs and can handle various security operations tasks including alert triage, incident response, and threat detection processes. The platform offers both free and commercial tiers, with enterprise features available for larger organizations requiring advanced capabilities and support.
Tines AI-driven SOC FAQ
Common questions about Tines AI-driven SOC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Tines AI-driven SOC is AI-driven workflow automation platform for SOC operations and security tasks developed by Tines. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Case Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership