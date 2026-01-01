Tines AI-driven SOC Logo

Tines AI-driven SOC Description

Tines is a workflow automation platform designed for security operations centers and IT teams. The platform provides capabilities for building automated workflows through a visual interface called Storyboard, enabling teams to integrate various security tools and automate repetitive tasks. The platform includes Cases, a case management system for tracking and managing security incidents with metrics like time to detect (TTD) and time to respond (TTR). It features Workbench, an AI copilot that allows users to interact with workflows through natural language commands for tasks such as password resets and employee lookups. Tines supports the creation of AI agents that can be integrated into workflows. The platform is designed to work across security operations, IT operations, and other organizational functions. It provides a no-code/low-code environment that allows non-developers to build automation workflows. The system integrates with existing security tools and infrastructure, allowing organizations to maintain their current toolset while adding automation capabilities. Workflows can be customized to meet specific organizational needs and can handle various security operations tasks including alert triage, incident response, and threat detection processes. The platform offers both free and commercial tiers, with enterprise features available for larger organizations requiring advanced capabilities and support.

Tines AI-driven SOC is AI-driven workflow automation platform for SOC operations and security tasks developed by Tines. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Case Management.

