AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation & response
AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging
SOAR platform for orchestrating security products and automating SOC workflows
Open-source observable analysis engine and companion tool for TheHive platform
AI-powered security operations platform for automated threat analysis and response
AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response
Collaborative case management platform for incident response and investigation
AI-powered security platform that correlates signals & automates actions
AI-powered security operations platform for autonomous alert triage & response
A vendor-agnostic product for managing and analyzing cybersecurity playbooks.
AI-powered DevOps platform for CI/CD, testing, security, and cost mgmt.
App-centric security mgmt platform for hybrid network environments
AI-powered unified security platform with centralized mgmt & quantum-secure VPN
AI-driven SOAR platform for automated incident response & threat detection
Multi-agent AI orchestrator for IT and security workflow automation
Security controller for policy mgmt, orchestration & log management
AI-driven workflow automation platform for SOC operations and security tasks
AI-powered autonomous SOC platform for alert triage and investigation automation
SOAR platform for automating and orchestrating incident response workflows
AI-native autonomous SOC platform for threat detection and response
SOC management platform for incident response and cyber response management
Enterprise security workflow automation platform for vulnerability management
SOAR platform with investigation, automation, and incident mgmt capabilities
Agentic AI automation platform for SOC workflows and security operations
Centralized management platform for Endian security infrastructure lifecycle
Incident management platform with automation, workflows, and playbooks
AI-powered cybersecurity assistant integrated into Trend Vision One platform
Cloud-based platform for unified mgmt of Sophos security solutions
Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce
Task scheduling & workload automation for Ellucian Banner & Fiserv DNA
Security case management platform for SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs
SaaS security case management platform for incident response teams
No-code SOAR platform for automating security workflows and response tasks
Platform for automating threat and vulnerability mgmt with incident response
SOC automation platform for alert triage, phishing, and incident management
AI-powered orchestration platform for network & infrastructure automation
AI-powered SOC analyst that automates alert triage and investigation
AI agent that autonomously investigates, triages, and responds to security alerts
Agentic AI-powered SOAR platform for security automation and case management
AI-driven incident case management platform for SOC incident response automation
Cloud-scale SOAR platform ingesting & correlating data for instant threat response
Low-code automation builder for creating security playbooks and workflows
Cloud-native low-code security automation platform for SOC operations
Automated incident response platform for Microsoft 365 and identity systems
Sunset CI/CD automation platform integrated with JFrog Artifactory
Unified security operations platform for threat detection and response
CI/CD pipeline security monitoring and supply chain attack prevention platform
Chatbot for network security policy management and firewall administration
Unified SOAR platform for centralized security management and automation
Integrated cyber defense platform delivered as SaaS on Google Cloud
AI-driven automation platform for accelerating cyber defense operations
Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation
SOAR platform that orchestrates security workflows and automates SOC tasks at scale.
Command center software for managing security incidents and guard dispatch
Pattern matching library for strings against large lists of glob patterns
GenAI assistant for SOC teams to detect, analyze, and respond to incidents
Security operations platform for centralized tool mgmt and alert correlation
SOAR platform for automated alert triage, investigation, and response
AI-powered autonomous SOC analyst for alert triage, investigation, and response
AI-powered SOC platform for autonomous alert triage, investigation & response
Security hyperautomation platform for SOC workflow automation with AI agents
Workflow automation platform for building and monitoring security workflows
AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation, and response
SOAR platform with automated threat hunting and investigation capabilities
SOAR platform for security orchestration, automation, and incident response
AI-powered fraud detection platform for transaction monitoring and prevention
Fraud orchestration platform for financial institutions
SOAR platform automating threat detection, incident response, and workflows
Managed SOAR service for incident response automation and orchestration
Native SOAR platform for automating security response workflows
Mobile app for security operations incident response and threat management
SOAR platform for automating SOC operations and incident response workflows
Unified SOC platform integrating SIEM, SOAR, NSM, EDR, and TI capabilities
AI-driven SOAR platform with threat intel, deception, and leak detection
Cloud automation platform for BizDevSecOps workflows using AI and observability
Platform for building custom apps using observability, security, and business data
On-call management and incident response platform within Grafana Cloud IRM
AI-powered automated alert investigation platform for SOC teams
Built-in SOAR platform for automated threat detection, investigation & response
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
Unified mgmt console for MSPs to manage SonicWall security solutions
Risk and incident management platform for collaborative security operations
Unified incident mgmt & response platform for orchestration & collaboration
Centralized platform for managing and configuring Corelight Sensors
Unified cybersecurity platform with AI assistant and mobile app for threat mgmt
Unified cybersecurity platform combining AI, threat intel, and expert support
Security automation platform for automating manual tasks and workflows
High-performance TLS/SSL/SSH decryption appliance for security monitoring
Incident & investigation case mgmt platform for security teams
DevSecOps platform for unified tool integration, security, and governance
Managed SOAR service with hosted platform, automation dev & playbook creation
SOAR platform for automating incident management and response processes
ServiceNow-based security operations platform for incident & vuln management
Automates risk discovery, notification, and remediation across security tools
NetBox plugin for network device config mgmt, backup, and automation
Plugin integrating network automation capabilities into Nautobot
AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage and investigation
AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows
AI-powered security automation platform for federal and critical infrastructure
AI-powered SOC platform for detection, investigation, and response automation
Platform for deploying & managing software on distributed weapon systems
AI-powered workflow automation platform for cybersecurity operations
AI-powered agents for automating cybersecurity workflows and operations
Alert triage platform that centralizes, enriches & deduplicates security alerts
Multi-model AI platform for SecOps detection, triage, investigation & response
SOAR platform with SIEM, UEBA, CTI, and DFIR capabilities for SOC automation
Multi-agent AI system for autonomous threat detection, investigation & response
AI-powered SOC platform for automated threat detection and response
Automated threat response platform with playbooks for containment & remediation
Real-time crash monitoring with heuristics to distinguish bugs from attacks
Vendor-backed infrastructure automation platform with compliance enforcement
Infrastructure automation platform for config mgmt, compliance & patching
AI chatbot agents for customer support and product information queries
Virtual assistant for cybersecurity teams using natural language queries
Network infrastructure automation platform for cyber resilience tasks
AI-powered investigation platform with agentic workflows and GenAI assistants
AI-driven decision layer for SOC automation with human oversight controls
AI-powered agentic orchestrator for IT automation with MCP, API, and CLI tools
AI-powered platform for cybersecurity workflow automation and collaboration
Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation
AI-powered alert triage platform that filters benign alerts from real threats
IT event management platform for handling IT incidents and service disruptions
AI-driven autonomous SOC platform for real-time threat response & remediation
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Security automation platform for IT and OT environments with SOAR capabilities
AI-powered SOC automation platform for cybersecurity operations management
Security stack analysis platform for asset visibility & coverage intelligence
AI-powered SOC analyst that autonomously investigates security alerts
AI-powered unified security platform for risk mgmt & asset visibility
AI agent platform for SecOps automation, detection tuning, and threat hunting
AI agent platform for automating SOC tasks and security operations workflows
Suite for abuse desk mgmt, email blocklisting & threat intel for ISPs.
Analyst workbench that centralizes & automates alerts to reduce alert fatigue.
Serverless, cloud-agnostic service orchestration & automation platform.
IT automation & orchestration platform for ITSM and IT ops teams.
Code-free orchestration platform for fraud detection policy & system integration.
Automates network, endpoint, and ITSM containment during incident response.
SecOps platform for managing security workflows, controls, and IRT playbooks.
Agentic SOC platform using mesh AI for alert triage, investigation & response.
Security workflow automation module with playbooks and HITL support.
Microservices-based platform control engine for data flow & analytics.
Modular data fusion platform for defense, cyber & national security ops.
No-code SOAR workflow automation layer within DTACT's Raven platform.