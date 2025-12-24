Radiant Agentic AI
Radiant Agentic AI
Radiant Agentic AI Description
Radiant Agentic AI is a security operations platform that uses artificial intelligence to automate security operations center workflows. The platform provides automated investigation and triage for security alerts across multiple use cases including email, endpoint, identity, network, cloud, insider threat, SIEM, WAF, DLP, OT/IoT, dark web, and supply chain alerts. The system employs AI agents that investigate alerts and provide transparent reasoning for each decision, including which data sources were queried, patterns detected, and conclusions reached. Each escalation and dismissal includes full traceability and investigation context. The platform includes executable response plans that allow security teams to respond to incidents within minutes without creating playbooks. Response actions can be automated for future incidents or launched manually with one-click analyst control. Radiant incorporates a security data lake that stores, searches, and analyzes security logs with unlimited retention. The platform offers flat-rate pricing and aims to reduce logging costs compared to traditional SIEM solutions. The system provides over 100 API connectors for integration with existing security tools and infrastructure. Users can customize AI investigations by enriching them with organization-specific context, thresholds, and policies to improve accuracy for their specific environment.
Radiant Agentic AI FAQ
Common questions about Radiant Agentic AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Radiant Agentic AI is AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging developed by Radiant Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Incident Response.
