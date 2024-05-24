Loading...
Data provisioning platform automating access governance and policy enforcement
Agentless data security platform for discovery, monitoring, and access control
Unified platform for data & AI security, governance, privacy & compliance
Storage security platform for ransomware protection and data access monitoring
Sensitive data discovery, classification, and remediation platform
Data governance & security platform for Microsoft 365 & file servers
Data security governance platform for data at rest, in motion, and GenAI apps
Enterprise data security platform for unstructured data lifecycle control
DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, tracking, and policy enforcement
Enterprise data protection platform for discovery, classification & encryption
DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, access control, and AI governance
AI-powered DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and protection
Data security platform for discovering, analyzing, and remediating sensitive data
DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation
DSPM platform for data visibility, access control, and compliance across clouds
Edge data security platform for discovering and managing sensitive data risks
Identity-centric DSPM platform for data discovery, classification & governance
Real-time data observability platform combining DSPM, DDR, and DAG capabilities
Encryption platform protecting data in transit and at rest with key management
Data security platform for AI workflows with protection, governance & privacy
Enterprise data protection platform with encryption, key mgmt, and HSMs
Enterprise data security platform with DSPM, DLP, privacy, and AI security
Enterprise-scale data security platform for multicloud and hybrid environments
Data security platform with CDR, data masking, and threat analytics
DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and protecting sensitive data
Quantum-safe data protection platform securing data in transit with encryption
Cloud-delivered analytics platform for IT visibility across hybrid/multi-cloud
Full disk encryption solution for Windows and macOS managed via ESET PROTECT
Software-defined file and object storage platform for hybrid cloud environments
Enterprise data protection platform for on-premises, hybrid, and cloud storage
Deep learning-based malware detection for NAS storage environments
Scans files in applications to prevent zero-day malware and ransomware
AI-powered cloud storage security for zero-day threat prevention
Unified AI data security platform for DSPM, IAM, and DLP capabilities
Tracks and audits data access activity for humans and AI across cloud data
DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and securing sensitive data
DSPM platform for discovering, classifying & protecting sensitive data
DSPM solution for discovering, protecting sensitive data & managing compliance
Secures AI agent data access with policy-based controls and monitoring
Encrypted cloud storage with end-to-end encryption and file sharing
DSPM platform for multi-cloud data security and compliance monitoring
Cloud data security posture mgmt with discovery, classification & risk scoring
Alibaba Cloud DSC detects, classifies, and de-identifies sensitive data across cloud
Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management
Data marketplace platform for automated, policy-driven data access provisioning
Centralized data access governance platform for cross-platform policy mgmt.
Unified data security platform for data access governance and marketplace
Data security platform for AI applications with policy enforcement and auditing
Centralized audit & compliance platform for data access across platforms
Unified data access policy engine with cross-platform enforcement
User-centric data access & sharing mgmt platform for M365 environments
DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and protecting sensitive data
Data exposure mgmt platform for SaaS apps with classification & remediation
Enterprise data encryption solution for servers, storage systems, and backups
AI-ready document management platform with content virtualization and security
DSPM solution for discovering, classifying & managing sensitive data
KCMVP-certified crypto module for file/transmission encryption & key mgmt
Real-time data surveillance platform for data discovery, monitoring, and threat detection
Data visibility and accountability platform with chain-of-custody tracking
Enterprise file encryption and compression software with persistent data protection
Discovers and protects sensitive data in z/OS mainframe datasets
Automated data discovery, classification, encryption & redaction for endpoints
Automated data discovery and protection platform for databases, data lakes, cloud
Enterprise encryption software for IBM Z mainframe systems with persistent encryption
Data compression and encryption software for archiving and transferring files
Free reader app for decrypting files encrypted with PKWARE PK Protect.
Free reader app for decrypting files encrypted with PKWARE PK Protect
Free tool for opening and decrypting ZIP files, including encrypted archives
DSPM for SaaS & AI with real-time governance and automated policy enforcement
DSPM solution with AI classification, data lineage tracking, and DLP controls
DSPM and DDR platform for data discovery, classification, monitoring & response
SSE-enabled DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and securing data
Cloud-native DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and risk mgmt.
AI-based data discovery & classification platform for cloud environments
AI-powered data security platform with autonomous agents for data protection
Unified platform for data discovery, security, governance, privacy & compliance
AI-powered data identity graph linking sensitive data to identities & access
Automated remediation platform for data security risks and access control
Discovers, classifies, and redacts sensitive data across SaaS, cloud, and endpoints
DSPM solution for Kubernetes & AWS environments with real-time data discovery
Centralized platform for managing field-level data protection policies
Enterprise data protection platform for databases, big data, and applications
Data-at-rest encryption solution with centralized key mgmt and access controls
Unified data security platform for discovery, classification, encryption & key mgmt
CDR solution that sanitizes files to remove malware while preserving functionality
DSPM solution for discovering & classifying sensitive data in cloud workloads
Data protection service with encryption, access controls, and compliance
File storage optimization solution (EOA announced, migrating to Risk Analysis)
Data protection platform with security posture scoring and threat detection
GenAI-native platform for data analytics, governance, and AI operations
Enterprise metadata mgmt & AIOps platform for IT landscape visibility & governance
Data management platform for data quality, migration, and governance
Data-centric security platform with encryption and access controls for data
AI-powered DSPM for data discovery, classification, and risk remediation
Data access governance platform for visibility, monitoring, and enforcement
Data security platform with real-time policy enforcement and access control
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
Security data fabric architecture for unified security data management
Privacy enhancement platform using MPC, TEE, and synthetic data technologies
Platform for confidential multi-party data analysis using Intel SGX/TDX TEEs
Interoperability platform for secure peer-to-peer data exchange
Secure data room platform for protecting confidential deal documents
Secure data room solution for startups to manage sensitive information
Content governance platform for ransomware defense, data classification & compliance
Audits AI training & RAG data for security, privacy, and compliance risks
FHE solution enabling computation on encrypted data without decryption
Cryptographic protocol for secure multi-party data analysis without revealing inputs
Cryptographic technique for secure dataset intersection without revealing data
ICAP server providing real-time threat removal using CDR technology
Enterprise data protection platform with encryption, key mgmt & PKI solutions
Unified platform for auditing, threat detection & data security across AD & M365
Data access governance software for discovering, reviewing, and controlling access
Free data risk assessment service identifying misconfigurations and risks.
Cloud-based secure file sharing platform with encryption and access controls
Secure vaulting solution for storing and managing sensitive data
Centralized data access control platform for multi-cloud environments
Secures DICOM medical imaging files from malware before upload to healthcare networks
CDR service via API/ICAP for inline file sanitization and threat elimination
Hardware IP for memory encryption and protection against physical attacks
Hardware IP cores for block cipher encryption algorithms and modes
Software cryptographic library with embedded countermeasures for attacks
Proactive secure data governance solution
Data governance & security platform for managing data policies & access control
Cloud storage with patented encryption key management and quantum-safe security
Secure file sharing and storage platform with compliance certifications
Quantum-resistant decentralized cloud storage with QRNG-based encryption
Free tool for discovering and classifying sensitive data in Snowflake
Metadata lake for enterprise data visibility, governance, and security
Data security, governance, and management platform with discovery and classification
Data management and security platform with discovery and classification tech.
Long-term log storage solution for SOC teams separate from SIEM systems
Quantum-resistant file sharing service with encryption and secure storage
Quantum security platform protecting confidential data across environments
DSPM services for discovering, classifying, and protecting sensitive data
Platform for discovering, securing, and managing sensitive data across systems
AI-powered data security platform for access control and policy automation
Automates data access policy creation and management using AI
Encrypted cloud storage & collaboration platform with zero-knowledge E2EE
Encrypts payment transaction data to protect sensitive financial information.
ETL tool for data integration, discovery, and governance across enterprise systems
Full disk encryption solution for laptops and desktops with SSO