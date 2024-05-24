Varonis DSPM Logo

Varonis Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) is a cloud-native platform that provides comprehensive data discovery, classification, monitoring, and protection across multi-cloud, SaaS, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The platform goes beyond traditional DSPM by automatically remediating data risks, enforcing policies, and detecting threats in real-time. It offers complete coverage across file storage, SaaS applications, email, IaaS, and databases. The solution features battle-tested data classification capabilities designed for complex multi-petabyte environments, providing complete, current, and contextual data classification. Its access intelligence engine maintains an access graph that factors in entitlements, group memberships, sharing links, and nested permissions to provide accurate visibility into who has access to sensitive data. Varonis includes Data Detection and Response (DDR) capabilities with a searchable forensic audit trail covering data access activity, permissions changes, link sharing, email send/receive, and authentication events. The platform builds behavior baselines for every user and automatically responds to threats. It supports compliance management for frameworks including HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, NIST, and ITAR with out-of-the-box classifiers, policies, activity auditing, and reports. The platform integrates with Microsoft Purview to apply labels and enforce DLP policies. It has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer DSPM Report and has received multiple G2 awards for leadership in UEBA, Data-Centric Security, Data Governance, and Insider Threat Management.

Varonis DSPM is DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation developed by Varonis. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Data Security, Data Protection, Compliance.

