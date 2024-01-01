5 tools and resources
A tool for securely backing up and versioning production secrets or shared passwords
GPG Sync is a tool designed to keep OpenPGP public keys up-to-date within an organization by offloading the complexity of key management to a single trusted person.
Command-line password manager with GnuPG encryption and colorful interface.
Helm plugin for cryptographically signing and verifying charts with GnuPG integration.
Safely store secrets in version control repositories with GPG encryption support.