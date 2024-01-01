gpg

dotgpg

A tool for securely backing up and versioning production secrets or shared passwords

Data Protection and Cryptography
GPG Sync

GPG Sync is a tool designed to keep OpenPGP public keys up-to-date within an organization by offloading the complexity of key management to a single trusted person.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Passpie

Command-line password manager with GnuPG encryption and colorful interface.

IAM & Credential Management
Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin

Helm plugin for cryptographically signing and verifying charts with GnuPG integration.

Data Protection and Cryptography
BlackBox

Safely store secrets in version control repositories with GPG encryption support.

IAM & Credential Management
