Passpie is a command line tool to manage passwords from the terminal with a colorful and configurable interface. Use a master passphrase to decrypt login credentials, copy passwords to clipboard, synchronize with a git repository, check the state of your passwords, and more. Password files are encrypted using GnuPG and saved into yaml text files. Passpie supports Linux, OSX, and Windows.