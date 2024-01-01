A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.
Passpie is a command line tool to manage passwords from the terminal with a colorful and configurable interface. Use a master passphrase to decrypt login credentials, copy passwords to clipboard, synchronize with a git repository, check the state of your passwords, and more. Password files are encrypted using GnuPG and saved into yaml text files. Passpie supports Linux, OSX, and Windows.
A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.
A blog post explaining the concept of Active Directory Trusts and their enumeration and exploitation
CLI for generating AWS IAM policy documents, SAM policy templates or SAM Connectors
Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that utilizes AWS SSM Parameter Store.
Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.
CredStash is a tool for managing and securely storing credentials.