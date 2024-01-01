Passpie Logo

Passpie

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Passpie is a command line tool to manage passwords from the terminal with a colorful and configurable interface. Use a master passphrase to decrypt login credentials, copy passwords to clipboard, synchronize with a git repository, check the state of your passwords, and more. Password files are encrypted using GnuPG and saved into yaml text files. Passpie supports Linux, OSX, and Windows.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
password-managementcommand-line-toolencryptiongpgyaml

ALTERNATIVES