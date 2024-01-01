Android Bash Completion 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This is a Bash completion script for the android, adb, emulator, fastboot and repo command-line tools from the Google Android SDK. Install Install bash-completion. On many Linux distributions it is installed and enabled by default. If you don't have it already, you can probably find it in your package repository (e.g. "aptitude install bash-completion"). Mac OS X users can find it in Fink or MacPorts. Copy the "android" file from this directory into the /etc/bash_completion.d folder (under "/sw/etc" or "/opt/local/etc" on Mac OS X). Restart your shell. Note: If you can't install the bash-completion package, you can still use the android completion script just by sourcing it from your bashrc or profile. Author Matt Brubeck mbrubeck@limpet.net. License MIT license: Copyright © 2009 Matt Brubeck Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.