Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests
A pre-commit security tool that scans source code repositories to detect and prevent secrets like API keys, passwords, and credentials from being committed to version control systems.
AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time
A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
AI-powered automated code security remediation bot for vulnerability fixes
AI-driven code analysis tool for API discovery and vulnerability detection
Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation
Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin
AI-powered AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, IaC, container & secrets scanning
SAST tool that analyzes source code for vulnerabilities using virtual compilers
Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis
SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities
Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training
An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities.
AI-native AppSec platform for code security analysis and vulnerability detection
Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce
AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries
SAST tool that detects vulnerabilities and malicious code in custom source code
Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle
DevSecOps platform for app security with SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing
SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers
IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities
SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials
IaC security scanner that detects misconfigurations in infrastructure code
AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues
Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security
AI-native SAST tool with natural language query interface for codebase security
Commit-level code security scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, and licenses
Smart contract security audit service for DeFi blockchain platforms
App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning
IaC scanning tool that identifies misconfigurations before deployment
AI-driven SAST tool using virtual compilers for source code analysis
SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST.
AI-powered SAST tool for scanning code vulnerabilities with low false positives
AI-powered automated vulnerability fixing for code security
Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph
SAST tool for continuous source code vulnerability scanning and remediation
Manual secure code review service with continuous SAST and zero-day detection
Reverse engineering service for identifying vulnerabilities in software
Extracts mathematical algorithms from binary programs for CPS analysis.
Source code diversification tool that creates program variants with diversity
Firmware analysis and emulation platform using High-Level Emulation (HLE)
Trace-based disassembler for analyzing obfuscated and packed binaries
Generates test cases by injecting known bugs into code for testing DevSecOps.
IDE plugin for real-time code quality and security issue detection
SAST and SCA platform for code security analysis with taint analysis
AI-powered SAST tool for code vulnerability detection and automated fixing
Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD
Scans source code and containers for 130+ types of hardcoded secrets
Software portfolio governance platform for code quality and security analysis
SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools
SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages
AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits
Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities
SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software
SAST tool with SCA, SBOM generation, and attack path analysis capabilities
Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel
Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation
AI-powered SAST tool that triages findings and provides remediation guidance
Advanced SAST engine with cross-file/function dataflow analysis capabilities
AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities
Formal verification of Amazon's s2n TLS library using SAW and Cryptol
Scans source code repositories for exposed secrets and sensitive data
Software security risk assessment tool for source code analysis and testing
Hardware IP that obfuscates IC logic using camouflage gates for anti-cloning
CI/CD security scanner for Jenkins that detects secrets and vulnerabilities
Prevents secrets & sensitive data leaks in code at source
SAST-based source code security audit service by Tarlogic experts
Application security testing product from Trace Security
Source code review service to identify security vulnerabilities in applications
Binary code analysis service for security testing compiled applications
AI-powered automated code fix generation for security vulnerabilities
Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos
AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs
AI-powered code security fix generator for developer workflows
Detects exposed API keys, tokens, credentials & PII in code repositories
Scans development plans to identify design flaws before implementation.
SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code
Static analyzer for smart contract security with free and premium tiers
Proactive security tools for identifying & fixing code vulnerabilities in real-time
Enterprise security tools for smart contract vulnerability detection in Web3/DeFi
Software assurance services using static & dynamic code analysis techniques
Risk-driven cybersecurity DevOps platform for automotive product lifecycle
GenAI-powered pre-silicon security verification suite for SoC designs
Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development
AI-powered automated security code reviews for pull requests
AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code
Centralizes SAST tools with AI validation & automated fix generation
Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering.
AI-powered policy engine for defining and enforcing custom code security rules
AI-powered secret detection tool for real-time credential scanning in code
AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching
Source code verification tool that finds bugs and security vulnerabilities
Enterprise secrets scanning tool for SDLC with continuous monitoring & remediation
Analyzes leaked secrets to reveal ownership, access scope, and permissions
Credential verification service that validates leaked secrets for liveness
Detects exposed API keys and credentials across multiple cloud services
AI-powered automated code vulnerability remediation using hybrid AI approach
AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation for DevSecOps workflows
Continuous secret scanning and leak detection tool with precommit checks
Hardware security verification platform for chip design lifecycle
Static analysis tool for C/C++ and enterprise languages, now part of AdaCore
Automates generation, validation & deployment of security code fixes via PRs.
AI-powered SAST triage tool that automates false positive removal at 97% accuracy.
AI-powered appsec tool with 97% accuracy on OWASP Benchmark.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
Exploit mitigation tool for C/C++ firmware on embedded systems.
Python3 code protection against reverse engineering via opcode obfuscation.
Hybrid SAST + manual code audit service mapping findings to OWASP/NIST.
IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates.
Automated code repair tool that detects and fixes security/reliability bugs.
Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE.
SAST service detecting code vulnerabilities across the full SDLC.
Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code.
SAST/DAST tool for automotive software with SBOM generation and CI/CD integration.
Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing.
Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis.
Code analysis and verification tool with a 14-day free trial.
SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard.
Scans IaC templates for misconfigs and vulns before deployment.
Formal verification tools & services for C/Rust software security & safety.
SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.
A Nuxt 3 security module that automatically implements OWASP security patterns through HTTP headers, middleware, and various protection mechanisms including CSP, XSS validation, CORS, and CSRF protection.
Bearer CLI is a static application security testing tool that scans source code across multiple programming languages to identify and prioritize OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 security vulnerabilities through data flow analysis.
A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities.
A CLI tool that performs security assessments on Joi validator schemas by testing them against various attack vectors including XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF.
A key and secret validation workflow tool built in Rust, supporting over 30 providers and exporting to JSON or CSV.
A Node.js library for validating environment variables and providing immutable access to configuration values in applications.
Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.
A library of string validators and sanitizers.
SecretScanner is a standalone tool that scans container images and filesystems to detect approximately 140 types of unprotected secrets and sensitive credentials.
A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks.
JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.
JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection.
Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript.
A library for generating random numbers and strings of various strengths, useful in security contexts.
A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions.
Exhaustive checklist for securing Node.js web services with a focus on error handling and custom error pages.
QARK is a static analysis tool that scans Android applications for security vulnerabilities and can generate proof-of-concept exploits for discovered issues.
Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.
ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.
Dependencies is an open-source modern replacement for Dependency Walker that helps Windows developers analyze and troubleshoot DLL load dependency issues.
Betterscan is an orchestration toolchain that coordinates multiple security tools to scan source code and infrastructure as code for security vulnerabilities, compliance risks, secrets, and misconfigurations.
UglifyJS 3 is a JavaScript toolkit that provides parsing, minification, compression, and beautification capabilities for JavaScript code optimization and processing.
A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.
DroidRA is an instrumentation-based Android security analysis tool that improves the accuracy of reflective call analysis through composite constant propagation techniques.
A bash script that analyzes executable files to check security properties like PIE, RELRO, canaries, ASLR, and Fortify Source protections.
Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects.
A collection of vulnerable web application test cases designed to benchmark and evaluate the effectiveness of static security analyzers and penetration testing tools.
StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities.